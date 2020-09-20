Volunteer firefighter dies of injuries sustained battling blaze

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A volunteer firefighter has died of injuries he sustained while battling a blaze back in May. Second Assistant Chief James P. Brooks Jr. of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Assistant Chief Brooks was injured while responding to a structure fire in Dresden on May 2. He was transported to a hospital in Rutland Vermont evaluation.

It was determined that Brooks was suffering from a torn aorta, and suffered three strokes during the subsequent surgery.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report