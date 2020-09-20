WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A volunteer firefighter has died of injuries he sustained while battling a blaze back in May. Second Assistant Chief James P. Brooks Jr. of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18.
Assistant Chief Brooks was injured while responding to a structure fire in Dresden on May 2. He was transported to a hospital in Rutland Vermont evaluation.
It was determined that Brooks was suffering from a torn aorta, and suffered three strokes during the subsequent surgery.
LATEST STORIES
- Volunteer firefighter dies of injuries sustained battling blaze
- Monarchs Baseball League giving Section 2 players fall ball opportunity
- Bills relying on Andre Roberts’ dynamic return skills once again
- Nine displaced in Canajoharie fire
- Hudson Police Commissioner resigns amid investigation