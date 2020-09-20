Volunteer firefighter dies of injuries sustained battling blaze

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A volunteer firefighter has died of injuries he sustained while battling a blaze back in May. Second Assistant Chief James P. Brooks Jr. of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

Assistant Chief Brooks was injured while responding to a structure fire in Dresden on May 2. He was transported to a hospital in Rutland Vermont evaluation.

It was determined that Brooks was suffering from a torn aorta, and suffered three strokes during the subsequent surgery.

