New Berlin breaks ground on new firehouse and community center

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of New Berlin has broken ground on a new firehouse and community center.
The project, announced in 2019, will replace the existing firehouse that was built in 1971. The new 7,000 square-foot firehouses will include six garage bays, offices, and separate rooms for gear, meetings, training, and storage.
The new Chobani Community Center will be a 2,400 square-foot facility with a kitchen area and a large gathering space. The space is meant for event hosting by the fire department, as well as local residents and businesses.
Funding for the project came from a mix of corporate donations from local employers as well as support from New York State. In total nearly $1 million funded the construction effort.
