Video: Woman calls bakery worker the N-word, refuses to wear mask

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A woman was caught on video calling a Black worker at a New York City bakery a racial slur after she refused to wear a mask. The incident happened at the Davidovich Bakery inside Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The woman was standing at the counter arguing with staff members when she called the worker a “b—h a– n—-r,” bystander video showed.

The worker said he would not serve the woman and another person said they would call police. An NYPD spokesperson said Wednesday the department does not have a complaint or 911 call on file related to the incident.

The worker, who did not want to be identified, told the New York Daily News the incident happened on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Davidovich Bakery released a statement on social media on Tuesday condemning the woman’s behavior and supporting the workers for how they handled the situation: