Video: Man grabs Asian woman, pulls her hair on Brooklyn street

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance images of a man who grabbed an Asian woman, 32, and pulled her hair in a seemingly random attack on a Brooklyn street on March 22, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police launched an investigation into another seemingly random attack on an Asian woman on a Brooklyn street in late March, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened as the woman, 32, was walking on Kings Highway, near East 13th Street, in the Midwood section, on the morning of March 22.

Around 7:45 a.m., she was approached by the unknown man who suddenly grabbed her and began pulling her hair, authorities said.

Video released by the NYPD shows the dramatic struggle between the two as the woman tries to get away.

The man eventually relinquished his grip and walked way, without ever saying a word, police said. The woman suffered pain to her head and neck from the attack, but refused medical attention.

While no words were exchanged, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the incident.

The NYPD described the man they’re looking for as having a medium build, brown eyes and black hair, with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and black sneakers.

The NYPD recently stepped up patrols in Manhattan’s Chinatown and other neighborhoods amid a spike in anti-Asian attacks, including a brutal assault on a 65-year-old woman last week that was caught on video.

The department also deployed undercover Asian police officers and added two more detectives to its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire