Vermont man found with guns and meth in Fort Ann

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man is facing multiple felony charges after being found with two handguns and approximately six grams of methamphetamine, police say. Troopers say they searched the suspect, Justin Heath’s, vehicle after observing marijuana in plain view while speaking to him.

Police say the search uncovered the guns, which Heath allegedly does not possess a New York permit for, and the Methamphetamine.

Heath, 30, of Starkboro, VT, is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Heath was taken into custody and transported to State Police Granville for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court on April 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire