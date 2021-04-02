Vermont man found with guns and meth in Fort Ann

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man is facing multiple felony charges after being found with two handguns and approximately six grams of methamphetamine, police say. Troopers say they searched the suspect, Justin Heath’s, vehicle after observing marijuana in plain view while speaking to him.

Police say the search uncovered the guns, which Heath allegedly does not possess a New York permit for, and the Methamphetamine.

Heath, 30, of Starkboro, VT, is facing the following charges:

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Heath was taken into custody and transported to State Police Granville for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court on April 7, 2021.