Verizon flagman killed in Jefferson County work zone crash

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

New York State Police investigating fatal truck/pedestrian crash (photo: NYSP)

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a work zone crash in Jefferson County.

New York State Police are currently investigating a crash that took place in the village of Theresa on Tuesday, October 13. NYSP detailed the crash involving a pedestrian and pickup truck.

According to Police, a Verizon Company Flagman was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck within a work zone. Flagman Alec R. Williamson was identified as the victim and pronounced deceased due to sustained injuries.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

