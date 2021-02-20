Vaccine appointments delayed in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vaccination appointments have been delayed in Rensselaer County after more than 2,000 vaccines failed to show up. Executive Steve McLaughlin now says the county has no vaccines left and officials are working to contact those affected.

The delivery of 6,000,000 vaccines has been been delayed due to extreme weather across the country.

Around three quarters of the doses Rensselaer County expected to receive would have been second doses for senior citizens. A further 300 would have went to essential workers.

McLaughlin hopes the vaccines will arrive by Tuesday so the county can get back on track. He’s hoping the county will receive 6,000 doses, to help catch up and keep things on track, in total but can’t guarantee anything.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled with the county but hasn’t received a phone call should expect one soon.

Anyone who is able to book a vaccine through a pharmacy instead is encouraged to do so, with McLaughlin urging residents to take the “first one available.”