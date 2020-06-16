Utica’s Boilermaker heads online for 2020 race

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2020 Boilermaker Road Race is migrating online, with event organizers citing coronavirus safety concerns on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for July 12, it had already been postponed to September 13.

“Virtually every ingredient that makes the Boilermaker so special, from our size to our global participation and community involvement, works against us in the face of COVID-19.” Mark Donovan

BOILERMAKER PRESIDENT

The decision to transition to a virtual event was made by the race’s medical support team and the state health department with the well-being of the runners and community in mind.

Traditionally, the Boilermaker runs the second Sunday in July. It’s a 15K that has attracted runners from all over the world since 1979.

In the inaugural virtual Boilermaker, runners complete their 15 kilometers whenever and wherever is convenient between September 1 and 13. Whether running on a treadmill, boardwalk, or forest trail, the Boilermaker encourages runners to choose a safe course that works with social distancing recommendations.

After running a personal 15K, participants then report times to the Boilermaker by noon on September 13 via a RunSignUp account. Boilermaker will then send out commemorative pint glasses, race bibs, and finishers medals.

Registration is open for the Boilermaker, with a $60 fee to participate in the 15K. Those already signed up for the event have until noon on June 30 to choose whether to participate, receive a refund, rollover their registration fee to next year, or let the organizers keep it as a donation.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES