Utica Zoo announces virtual education program, Facebook group

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Utica Zoo has announced the schedule for its winter 2021 virtual education program, as well as a new educational Facebook group.

The Facebook group will be a resource for parents and teachers. With COVID-19 numbers growing, the zoo developed these resources to help engage young students virtually.

The Virtual Hatchlings program is for two to five-year-olds and is a series of 30 minute online programs that will focus on one animal per week. These sessions will last for six weeks.

Each session will have songs, movement, activities and crafts. The programs are designed to require parental support in order to be successful and engaging, according to the zoo.

Sessions will be held once a week on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. through Zoom. Below is the schedule:

Week 1: Dazzling Dragons: January 14

Week 2: Silly Squirrels: January 21

Week 3: Zig-Zagging Zebras: January 28

Week 4: Hooray for Hedgehogs: February 4

Week 5: All about Owls: February 11

Week 6: Awesome Opossums!: February 18

Sessions can be booked individually or as a full six-week package. They start at $10 each. Click here for full details and to schedule your sessions.