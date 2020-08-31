Utica congressman calls for doubling community policing grant

by: , Michael Balsamo

Rep. Anthony Brindisi

Anthony Brindisi speaks to supporters on election night at the Delta Hotel in Utica, New York on Nov. 6, 2018. (AP /Heather Ainsworth)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York congressman is introducing legislation that seeks to double the amount of funding for a Justice Department grant program used to hire police officers across the U.S.

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York’s 22nd Congressional District said Sunday that he’ll seek to attach an amendment to a government spending bill to increase the funding for the COPS Hiring Program to about $800 million.

The grant program is administered by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. It distributed more than $350 million to police agencies across the U.S. in 2020 for hiring and to enhance community policing.

