Utica College mulls mandatory vaccines for students

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Colleges across the country are requiring students to be vaccinated in order to attend but could this be the case for local colleges here?

“We’re strongly encouraging it but we are looking just like every other institution that hasn’t made a decision. We’re looking at both sides of the argument and we want to make sure we’re empathetic to all of them,” said Shad Crowe, Vice President of Emergency Management at Utica College.

Some concerns come from a religious aspect, or those questioning the safety of the vaccine. “We have links on our website,” Crowe said. “We’re encouraging everyone to be informed. Read the information, read the data that’s published about how the vaccines were developed, how successful they’ve been today, and why it’s really our best chance at defeating this virus.”

Crowe says the majority of their students, faculty, and staff are pro-vaccination. Everyone is still being tested weekly for COVID-19 but depending on infection rate and vaccine numbers, Crowe says that could change by the fall.