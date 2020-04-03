Latest News

USNS Comfort only has a few patients

New York News
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The USNS Comfort is in New York Harbor and ready for patients. It has a 1,000 bed capacity, but it’s far from full.

So far, the Navy said there are only 19 patients aboard, and another is expected on Friday.

In an interview on CNN’s New Day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it will soon be filled with patients who do not have the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Navy told him it would be too difficult to disinfect the ship from virus patients, so they’re opting to keep it fully operational in the event of another emergency.

