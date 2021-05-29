USGS confirms earthquake reported in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of Livingston County, New York felt a 2.4-magnitude earthquake Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which studies landscapes, natural resources, and natural hazards that threaten the country.

It happened at 8:41 p.m., and many in the region felt the shake. Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty tweeted about the earthquake just before 9:30 p.m., saying his office was receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

According to Eric Snitil, the chief meteorologist at NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester, earthquakes under 3.0 magnitude are difficult for the general public to notice. However, because Thursday’s quake occurred at a depth of roughly 2.3 miles, a little over 12,000 feet. Anything under 44 miles is considered “shallow.” Shallow quakes have a higher likelihood of being noticed, so even at a 2.4 magnitude, you might feel it.