US Rep. Antonio Delgado tests positive for COVID

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — United States Representative Antonio Delgado has tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement on Twitter on December 22.

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. I’m grateful for the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and booster and encourage all who are able to get both,” said Delgado.

“I’m sending love and a special thanks to all of our frontline health care workers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Delgado.

Delgado represents New York’s 19th congressional district which includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

