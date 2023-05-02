ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023 Best State rankings. The publication looked at a range of categories across all 50 states to see how states best serve their citizens.

U.S. News looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment. Each category was then assigned a weight based on the average of three years of data from recent national surveys of a total of 70,000 people.

“With the economic and social devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic finally slowing down, U.S. News’ analysis of state data during that time reveals some bright spots – including a rise in the business creation rate. Unsurprisingly, the hardships Americans faced were also apparent – from soaring retail electricity costs to a significant rise in the mortality rate,” said Morgan Felchner, U.S. News Executive Editor, News and Events.

U.S. News found Utah to be the best state in the country, according to their rankings. Utah ranked in the top 20 of seven of the categories. Washington was ranked second overall. So where did New York fall?

Out of the 50 states, U.S. News ranked New York 20th. Here’s how the state ranked among each category:

Health care: 9th

Education: 9th

Economy: 45th

Infrastructure: 28th

Opportunity: 49th

Fiscal stability: 29th

Crime and corrections: 11th

Natural environment: 2nd

Rounding out the bottom on the list were Mississippi, Alaska and Louisiana. You can view the full rankings on the U.S. News & World Report website.