WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Point officials opened a long forgotten capsule on Monday that was found inside the base of a monument. The container was discovered in May during a statue restoration project. It is believed it was put there by a group of cadets sometime in the 1820s.

The box didn’t meet expectations, however. Historians only found a layer of silt they think settled at the bottom because moisture got into the container. But officials said they aren’t done investigating the mystery.

“We don’t want to think they went through all this trouble to not put anything in it, so what we are gonna do is we will take the silt, put it through a fine mesh screen, and find any remains and determine what if anything was in here,” West Point archeologist Paul Hudson said. “Potentially, it was something small and organic that may have come apart over time, but we are just not certain.”

Historians also found a stamp from the manufacturer on the lid and will be using that clue to track down why the box was placed in the monument.

The full stream of officials opening the time capsule can be found below: