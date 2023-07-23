BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York is asking the court to shut down former NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere’s third motion for a new trial, calling it “untimely and meritless.”

Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2020, claims federal prosecutors tampered with evidence, which prosecutors have denied. The former Capital Region-based, disgraced “self-improvement” guru claims that he is entitled to a new trial because “newly discovered

evidence” demonstrates that “the government manufactured child pornography and planted it

on a computer hard drive to tie it to him,” according to documents filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar.

Federal prosecutors have struck down Raniere’s claims, stating Raniere has failed to identify any “newly discovered evidence.” They point to evidence presented at trial that a hard drive recovered by law enforcement at a Raniere residence in Halfmoon contained naked photographs of an underage girl. She submitted a sworn declaration to the court that she was 15 years old at the time the photos were taken in 2005.

Raniere’s attorney Joseph Tully responded to the government’s filing, stating “This legal issue here is not about whether Keith Raniere is a good or bad person, all people deserve fairness and justice in America. It’s about whether government actors tampered with evidence to get a conviction against him. The evidence is indisputable on this point; the key evidence in the trial against Keith Raniere was manufactured and tampered with. The defense has seven top forensic experts who discovered and verified this.”

Tully continued, adding that “The government’s own expert confirmed at least some of the same findings. However, over a year after receiving our verified findings and two time extensions, the government is seeking to hide behind legal technicalities rather than to just pursue the truth. If I am given the opportunity to present my experts’ findings in court, I guarantee that I can prove all of the expert findings in our motions. The hard part is getting anyone to care about the truth of what happened here and we all should care.”