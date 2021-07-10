Uptick in NY COVID cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise, according to the state’s latest data released Saturday.

Seven-day positivity rates are lowest in the Capital Region, averaging about .38% over the last three days. Still, statewide, about 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the week-long period that ended Friday. That’s up from 369 people—a 42% increase—for the prior week.

It’s unclear why more people in New York are testing positive at a time when fewer people are getting tested. The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants. It is urging more people to get vaccinated.

New York City is driving much of the increase in positives, though cases are also rising in parts of Long Island. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are flattening: hospitals reported 342 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, similar to 340 patients from last Friday.