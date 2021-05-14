Upstate man arrested over Capitol insurrection

Said To Be One of the First To Enter The Capitol

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR) — Eric Bochene, 49, of New Hartford was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents out of Albany. He is facing charges related to having taken part in the riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In papers filed by the FBI, a tip was submitted to the FBI that Bochene, who also goes by the alias of Eric Festo, had bragged in a phone conversation that he had broken a window and was one of the first people to enter the Capitol. Records traced through the New York DMV show a 2016 Mazda sedan registered to Bochene and tracking of traffic photos show that that vehicle was in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

An affidavit filed by the FBI reports that Bochene identified himself in a photo taken from inside the Capitol.

Bochene is charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Both are misdemeanors. He was released on a $25,000 bond.