Upstate class disruption caused by social media threat during rally over masking

GRANADA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gananda Central School District sent students home early during a protest or rally outside one of its schools on Wednesday. On Thursday, district officials said a digital threat was to blame.

The school says that someone planning to attend the rally made a social media threat that was intercepted by law enforcement. The district reportedly was not planning an early dismissal, said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy, but was forced to take the threat seriously due to “the ever-changing circumstances we continually find ourselves in.”

The protest was organized by the Wayne County Chapter of Moms For Liberty, after a parent, Laine Mulye, was accused of fighting with the district employee. According to Macedon Police, Mulye assaulted a bus monitor during an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy. Mulye allegedly encouraged her son to punch the bus monitor during the altercation.

Mulye has been charged with harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

