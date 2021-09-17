Upstate class disruption caused by social media threat during rally over masking

GRANADA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gananda Central School District sent students home early during a protest or rally outside one of its schools on Wednesday. On Thursday, district officials said a digital threat was to blame.
The school says that someone planning to attend the rally made a social media threat that was intercepted by law enforcement. The district reportedly was not planning an early dismissal, said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy, but was forced to take the threat seriously due to “the ever-changing circumstances we continually find ourselves in.”
The protest was organized by the Wayne County Chapter of Moms For Liberty, after a parent, Laine Mulye, was accused of fighting with the district employee. According to Macedon Police, Mulye assaulted a bus monitor during an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy. Mulye allegedly encouraged her son to punch the bus monitor during the altercation.
Mulye has been charged with harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Check out the full statement from the district:
Yesterday, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the school day was disrupted when a social media threat was intercepted by law enforcement from an individual that was planning to attend a rally in the community for the support of Autism Awareness. Law Enforcement and the District received this information midday which led to a complete change in plans. In an effort to maintain our student and staff safety, we made the decision to release all students early ahead of the protest.
“As I have stated in the past, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” states Superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy. “I want to thank the quick actions of our local law enforcement, our staff, and our parents yesterday. We were not planning an early dismissal, however, it was the best option we had under the ever changing circumstances we continually find ourselves in. Threats are not tolerated in any way, shape, or form.”
Students returned to classes at all schools as usual on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
More from NEWS10
- September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York
- Warren County confirms six more school COVID cases in Sept. 17 update
- Governor Hochul signs of on “Less Is More” legislation
- Upstate class disruption caused by social media threat during rally over masking
- Niskayuna town board will appoint Chief of Police