4:45PM UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The two young victims from Thorn Street’s fatal fire on Monday December 27th, were only 6 and 7 years old according to the Utica Police Department.

Out of respect for the family, their names are not being released at this time.

This is still an active investigation and the UPD says that they will continue to work closely with the Utica Fire Department to determine cause and origin of the deadly blaze.

Eyewitness News will continue to release any new information as it comes in.

9:00AM UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Fire and Police Department are reporting that two children have passed away in the house fire that took place on 1224 Thorne Street in Utica early December 27th.

The fire call was made at 5:10am on Monday morning. Just minute prior there was a report of a fight at 1226 Thorn Street, the details of which have not been released at this time. The second floor and attic of the house were already engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived on the scene.

The Utica Fire Department and St. Elizabeth and St. Luke’s Hospital Emergency Room staff performed life saving measures but could not save the children’s lives.

UPD states that more information will be handed down in the near future. Eyewitness News will keep you updated as that information is available.