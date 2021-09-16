Unvaccinated New Yorkers with event tickets facing dilemma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following a bombshell announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul about vaccine requirements at sports events, many ticketholders were left with questions.

If roughly 30% of Erie County is not vaccinated, that means several thousand fans with tickets now have a little over a week to decide whether to get their first shot or sell their tickets. One, Kylie, is selling her floor seat tickets for the Eric Church concert 10 days before he performs at the KeyBank Center.

She says she doesn’t feel comfortable getting the vaccine as required. “Those that are going, I hope they enjoy the concerts, and those that can’t, stand your ground and do what you think is right for yourself,” Kylie said.

Kristen Pachucki is also selling her tickets on Facebook for less than face value because she can’t be sure she’ll get a refund. “We’ve contacted the insurance company because we did get insurance on them, and we’ve also contacted Ticketmaster and Key Bank, and we’ve heard nothing,” she said. “Except Ticketmaster said that currently, their policy is not changing.”

Nick Giammusso runs VIP TIX, which resells tickets. He said that, even though Bills season ticket holders can get a refund if they commit by Friday night, they would lose their seniority. “It’s frustrating because we don’t have the answers right now,” Giammusso said. “Fans would use a service like ours to resell their tickets so they could keep their seniority.”

Attorney Corey Hogan says his office is considering legal action based on the flood of calls he’s received over the vaccine requirement at both Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center. “Probably have now received between 75 and a hundred calls from obviously very upset, disgruntled fans feeling that the Bills have pulled the rug out from underneath them,” he said.

Many Bills tickets and concert tickets will likely sell for less than market value over the coming days because of this new rule and the uncertainty of refunds.