‘Unmask Our Kids’ event held outside NYS Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for the republican nomination for New York governor, held an “Unmask Our Kids” event outside the state capitol on Monday.

It took place at the steps of the state capitol, and supporters from across the state held signs and spoke out about the indoor mask mandate for kids. Rep. Zeldin highlighted the confusion school districts have faced over the mask mandate.

He spoke about the Nassau County judge who ruled the mandate unconstitutional and then the stay that was later put in place.

“They are here in Albany to send a message to those who work in the building behind me that you can’t forget about that next generation desperate for those in government to fight for them,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin also urged those in attendance to go out and vote in November if they are unhappy with the COVID restrictions in the state.

