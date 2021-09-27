Union demands better protection at youth facility

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following an incident that left three staff members injured at Brookwood Secure Center for Youth in Claverack, the union representing most of the workers is calling for change.

The incident took place on September 15.

New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene. They were able to quickly gain control of the situation, but three staff members suffered minor injuries.

On Monday, CSEA is demanding the New York State Office of Children and Family Services take steps to improve safety at the facility.

They are calling on the state to move the most violent residents over the age of 18 to a more secure facility.

“OCFS must take immediate steps to better protect the workers at Brookwood from the most dangerous people under their care,” said CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan. “We cannot allow these violent attacks on workers to continue, and we need more staff now to protect the workers and residents.”

Sullivan said the move would provide a safer environment for the younger residents and offer the best chance for reform.