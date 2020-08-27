UB’s Operation Doorhanger warns students of the dangers of off-campus parties

New York News

by: Angelica Morrison, WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Student volunteers with the University at Buffalo hit the streets Wednesday putting door hangers on homes of residents and students who live near the campus for the university’s Operation Doorhanger program.

“Every year, we do operation doorhanger just to let our students know that this is a family neighborhood, university heights is a family neighborhood.This year the message is even more important because of COVID-19,” said Tess Morrissey, UB’s director of community relations.

One side of the door hanger has information about COVID-19.

“We have our door hanger, and one one side we have some of our health and safety guidelines, and state and county health guidelines reminding our students to be socially distant, wear a mask,” Morrissey said.

On the other side of the door hanger are reminders not to throw large parties.

“One of the main things that we remind them is that if they have a loud party and the police come to it, they could get a $1,500 fine, but then also with COVID-19 we’ve seen in other places in the country where off campus parties have a really serious impact on the rest of the university, so we don’t want that to happen here,” she said.

Morrissey says, on the university level, students could face community service and suspension.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga