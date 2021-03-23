Two-toed sloth pregnant at New York’s Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) — Animal Adventure is preparing for another newborn, but not of the giraffe variety this time. The park has announced its first two-toed sloth pregnancy. You can find updates as well as the ultrasound video on the park’s Facebook Page.

The park has had sloths for about four years, and this is the first time they’ve announced a successful pregnancy. Animal care workers noticed that Ruby the sloth was getting bigger and gaining weight so they performed an ultrasound on her.

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure, says the community is excited and the responses they have been getting are nothing short of amazing. “If you watch the ultrasound video, you can see a little baby sloth curled up in mom’s womb, and I think that’s what’s melting the hearts of a lot of our viewers,” he said.

Patch is not entirely sure of Ruby’s due date, but he does believe she is about six months along. So, he expects the baby sloth to arrive within the next month and a half. He says the park had already installed a sloth webcam, but hasn’t decided yet whether to live stream the pregnancy, as they did four years ago with April the giraffe.

The park is set to open April 28.