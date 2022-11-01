NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart’s Shop in Little Falls and two being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has amassed $1.2B.

The second prize winning ticket sold in Newburgh was worth $313,715. The other six prize-winning tickets in New York were sold at the following locations: