Two more NYers die from vaping-related illness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health said two more New Yorkers have died as a result of vaping.

Both victims were women. One was in her 20s and from New York City; the other was in her 50s and from Ontario County.

Their deaths bring the total number of vaping-related deaths in New York to four.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “These deaths are tragic — and they are also preventable. We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it’s becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is, too.”

