Turkey breaks into, damages New York home

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wild turkey broke into a New York woman’s house, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Police with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) helped the Erie County woman after a wild turkey broke into her house and caused a mess.

Courtesy: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The DEC says the woman, who was not named, heard a loud crash on March 23 and discovered a turkey had smashed through an upstairs bedroom window.

She was able to confine the turkey in a bathroom. The turkey flew around the room, crashing into walls and shattering mirrors.

Two DEC officers used a neighbor’s fishing net to capture the turkey and later free the bird outside.

The officers helped the woman clean up the the deranged dinosaur descendents damage.