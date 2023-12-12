ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — AAA predicts that around 7.51 million people will fly between December 23 and January 1, surpassing the previous record of 7.3 million in 2019. As airports prepare for the influx of travel, the Transportation Security Administration has shared tips to ease the security screening process and alleviate stress for travelers.

According to the TSA, the most common thing observed at checkpoints are passengers with a prohibited item in a carry-on bag, including beverages and knives. “It’s important to remember that liquids, gels, aerosols, and spreadables are limited to 3.4 ounces in one clear quart-sized bag in carry-on bags,” said Johnson. “Finish that bottle of water, energy drink, or cup of coffee before you get to the checkpoint. Pack the larger shampoo, toothpaste, sunblock, and hair gel in a checked bag. As for knives, if you must travel with a knife, please pack it in your checked bag.”

The TSA has also seen an increase in firearms caught at checkpoints this year. “I need all responsible gun owners to clear their carry-on bag of any weapons, ammunition, and any other dangerous items before they come to the airport,” said Johnson. “Bringing these to checkpoints will likely delay travelers to the point of missing their flight. This also disrupts and severely delays the screening process for everyone in line.”

Passengers are asked to listen and follow guidance from TSA officers at the security screening checkpoints. Additional travel tips are:

Get to the airport early Arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights. If you are waiting in a security checkpoint lane, use that time to remove items from your pockets and place them into a carry-on bag. Get your ID and boarding pass out for the TSA travel document checking podium.

Know before you go Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols that are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller through a checkpoint as long as those items fit into a one quart-sized, resealable bag. These can include snowglobes, which are popular at this time of year.

Traveling with gifts The TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping them. If a wrapped present triggers an alarm, TSA officers will remove the gift wrap. If the gift is in a bag or box, it is easier for TSA to look at the item to resolve the alarm.

Traveling with food Solid food items can be packed in a carry-on bag, but any beverages, including egg nog, alcohol, and maple syrup, should be packed in checked bags.



If you are unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, the TSA has a free app that will help answer your question. Travelers can also send questions on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA or by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).