Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to visit Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP / Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump are making a final pitch to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor’s criminal probe.

The lawyers said in court papers filed Monday in federal court that Manhattan’s district attorney acted in a retaliatory manner when he subpoenaed Trump’s accountant for nearly a decade of tax returns.

They say District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. went on a fishing expedition for a wide swath of financial documents only after the Trump Organization questioned documents Vance requested from it.

That request pertained to documents related to payments Trump’s then-personal attorney arranged in 2016 for two women who claimed affairs with Trump. The president has denied the affairs.

