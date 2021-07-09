Truckers criticize upcoming renovations to Thruway service areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Scheduled renovations and temporary closures mean it may take you a little longer to find a service area on the New York State Thruway starting at the end of July.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that construction will start July 29 on the $450 million projects to modernize all 27 thruway service areas. While the renovations will bring new popular restaurants, like Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack, and even a Taste NY farm market, not everyone is happy about the fast-approaching construction.

“You’re going to make it more inconvenient for people who use it the most,” said truck driver Jay Poquadeck. He added that service areas are like safe havens to truck drivers, not only are they a place to use the bathroom and grab a bite to eat, but they are often places where truck drivers sleep and make sure their cargo is safe and intact.

He believes by closing 10 rest stops at once it will cause the remaining opened ones to be crowded and unsafe. “That’s a lot of problems that you’re going to have you’re going to have pollution, you’re going to have liter, you’re going to have people doing things they shouldn’t be doing on the side of the road so it’s not safe, if they’re going to do it they’re going to have to do it quickly,” Poquadeck said.

This concern is echoed by new truck driver Luis Serrano. He’s worried about not finding a parking spot at the service areas to park his big rig, especially during bad weather. But for everyday travelers like Alice McGinnis, inconvenience is the price you pay for progress. She says she’s looking forward to the changes.