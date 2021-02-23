Troy organization to receive $220K affordable housing grant

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,395,000 in NeighborWorks America grants for 16 community development organizations across New York. These grants will help with affordable housing challenges.

As part of the funding, Troy Rehabilitation & Improvement Program, Inc. will receive $220,000.

NeighborWorks America is a nonprofit organization that brings residents, private-sector business leaders, and representatives of local government together to support affordable housing initiatives, neighborhood revitalization projects, small business lending, and more.

For FY 2020, despite COVID-19 impacts and limitations, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network productivity included the following:

  • 23,400 new homeowners
  • 438,600 housing and counseling services provided
  • 14,600 affordable rental homes developed
  • 43,800 jobs created and/or maintained
  • 179,900 affordable rental homes owned and/or managed
  • 18,000 training certificates issued

