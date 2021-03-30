Trout fishing season begins April 1

This May 6, 2020, photo, shows a wild brown trout taken on a dry fly from a Catskills river outside Roscoe, N.Y. Fishing shops in Roscoe that should be overflowing with anglers are empty, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rob Jagodzinski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In preparation for opening day on April 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is stocking 1.8 million catchable trout in waters across the state. DEC says the fish this year are larger and some stream reaches will get four stockings of trout.

Opportunities for fishing are diverse. Under the State’s new Trout Stream Management Plan, DEC has grouped stream fishing opportunities into five distinct categories for improved management and easy-to-understand regulations to help make fishing more accessible and enjoyable for all anglers, from novice to expert.

“This year, opening day represents the beginning of a new era in trout stream management for New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “After more than two years of committed work with our angling public, DEC will begin implementing the new Trout Stream Management Plan. In addition to new and fewer types of special regulations, we have made significant progress toward achieving our fish production objectives to stock larger yearling fish and seed all stockings with some fish 12 inches or larger. Best of all, anglers can continue to enjoy our trout stream resources through the fall and winter months thanks to the creation of a new catch and release season.”

In the fall, anglers will be able to fish for trout throughout the state due to the creation of a statewide catch and release season that will run from October 16 through March 31, providing an opportunity for those who normally have to to wait for spring.

DEC will select a group of streams and conduct a three-year study to evaluate the new regulation to ensure that the new season has no negative impact on natural trout production.

New York State is reminding anglers to stay smart when fishing by: