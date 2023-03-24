ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An impressive piece of art is returning to the Empire State Plaza. Crews reinstalled George Sugarman’s ‘Trio’ sculpture on Friday.

It was recently removed to undergo critical conservation treatment. The sculpture was originally installed in 1969.

It’s unique shapes and curves represent the idea that a sculpture can evolve throughout the artist’s work. Trio is one of three pieces from the Empire State Plaza art collection expected to be returned to the Plaza over the next few months.