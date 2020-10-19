Tributes paid to West Crescent Fire Captain

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County Fire Chief has paid tribute to a West Crescent Fire Captain who has passed away. Captain Donavan Ayotte served the West Crescent Fire District for 10 years.

West Crescent Chief Stephen Bonesteel described Ayotte as “dedicated” and an “all round good person”.

“Captain Ayotte has been instrumental in the day to day operations of the West Crescent Fire District for the past decade. His smile and personality will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time. Chief Stephen M Bonesteel

West Crescent Fire District

According to the statement, a number of Chiefs and Fire districts have also reached out after Captain Ayotte’s passing.

Ayotte was promoted to Captain in January of this year.

