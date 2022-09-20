COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing issues continue to cause disruptions for transportation. Leaders from Albany International Airport, the New York State Department of Transportation, and CDTA participated in a panel discussion to talk about the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

They all said they are struggling to hire enough workers to keep up with demand, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. It’s caused headaches, particularly for air travelers. But Albany airport officials said the disruptions won’t last forever.

“We have challenges, but we’re coming out of it,” airport CEO Philip Calderone said. “Aviation agencies believe that by 2024, early 2025, that we should be back to normal, and that’s great news for us.”

Leaders said the pandemic also presented some opportunities. Transportation department officials said they took advantage of lower traffic volumes to make road repairs.