Transit workers demand protections as New York reopens

An MTA worker wears personal protective equipment at the Grand Army Plaza station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Unions representing New York transit workers are demanding better safety measures and more access to protective gear as more businesses and schools reopen their doors.

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye told lawmakers at a Tuesday legislative hearing that subway ridership remains three-quarters below pre-pandemic levels.

It’s an unprecedented drop for a mass transit system that once served over three-quarters of the nearly 4 million people who commuted to Manhattan each day.

Union leaders acknowledge it’s a tough argument to make as the MTA estimates it’s losing about $200 million a week.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES