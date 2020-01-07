Transgender teen sues NYS over sex on birth certificate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A transgender teenager is suing the state of New York over the gender listed on his birth certificate.

The lawsuit was filed in Albany and argues that transgender minors should have the ability to correct the document. It’s something that minors with documents issued in New York City and other states can already do.

Currently, transgender adults who have not gone through gender reassignment surgery are able to change their gender on their birth certificates.

The unnamed 14-year old was born in Ithaca and listed as female at birth.

The teen’s father, a co-defendant in the case, said, “This is really just wanting for our son the same recognition that any other kid has, that most kids just take for granted, that most parents take for granted.”

The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo and seeks a change in state policy and a corrected birth certificate for the teen.