Tracking the flu in NYS this season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the season of giving, but remember to keep your germs to yourself.

The last available data from New York State shows a 77 percent increase in reported flu cases for the week ending with November 23. More than 2,000 cases have been confirmed in New York so far this season.

In the Capital Region, only 25 cases have been confirmed this season. A majority of cases were found in the New York City-area, which has reported more than 450 cases as of November 23.

When comparing the numbers to recent years, there’s a little cause for concern.

The 723 cases reported in the last week of data far exceeds the number posted last year and in 2017.