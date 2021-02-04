Tonko to serve on 3 Congressional climate-focused committees

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — House leaders announced that Congressman Paul Tonko has been selected to serve on three major climate committees in the House. Anchored by his leadership role as Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, Tonko will also serve on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and House Committee on Natural Resources.

These appointments position Tonko, one of the few engineers in Congress, to continue leading Congressional efforts to build national climate action and advance climate-driven legislation through Congress.

“America is at a crossroads,” said Congressman Tonko. “We can double down on the economic and environmental stagnation of the past or we can seize this moment to build back better and make ourselves a global leader in clean energy innovation, environmental and labor standards, and a new flowering of prosperity in communities all across America. Taking swift action will propel America’s pandemic recovery, creating good-paying jobs and building a stronger, more resilient and more prosperous economy for all. I am eager to seize this unique opportunity in Congress to build solutions that protect our environment, public health and communities and that ensure a brighter future for generations of Americans to come.”

Tonko says the Biden Administration has made addressing the climate crisis a top priority and has reached out to Congressional leaders numerous times to plan bold national climate action. Congressman Tonko says he will use his positions across Congressional climate committees to put his experience and deep passion for energy innovation and environmental justice to forge strong, science-driven legislation.