Tom Reed “threatened” with dead animal & brick at home

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Rep. Tom Reed has released a statement saying that he was “threatened” with a dead animal and a brick at his family’s home.

Earlier this year a brick was thrown through his office on Market Street in Corning.

“Today, my family and I were threatened at our home in Corning. The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name on it to try to intimidate us. We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger. We thank the local police and federal authorities, who are already investigating this disgusting attack against my family. Across the country, politics has taken a disturbing turn. We have to overcome this. I know that we can. We are all Americans first. What unites us is far greater than our political differences.”

Reed is running for re-election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District against Democrat Tracy Mitrano.

This is a developing story and we will publish more information as it becomes available.