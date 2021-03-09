To-go alcohol set to expire, bill aims to extend duration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The green-light for to-go cocktails in New York State has given bars and restaurants an added source of revenue as more people turn to delivery options because of the pandemic, but it’s set to expire March 28.

“Cocktails to-go was huge in the beginning and during the shutdown. And even carrying forward, it’s been a big part of our business,” said Owner of Hamlet & Ghost Brendan Dillion.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy is sponsoring Bill A3116 to lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years. While the bill is welcomed by restaurants, Fahy said there’s been push back from liquor stores and distributors.

“We have tremendous support, but it has been difficult to move this bill,” Fahy said.

Governor Cuomo can propose an extension to the emergency order which will give the legislature five days to act on his proposal. If the governor doesn’t extend the order, to-go alcohol would end until a bill supporting it is passed.

“I would be sad to see it go. I hope this bill is able to go through and, at the very least, extend it for another year,” Dillion said.