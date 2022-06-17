(WSYR-TV) — Fans will surely flock to the New York State Fairgrounds when TLC takes the Chevy Park Stage to close out Pride Day this summer. Reminder, “No Scrubs” are allowed.

The iconic ‘90s duo known for such hits as “Waterfalls”, “Creep”, and “Unpretty”, is set to perform on August 26 at 8 p.m. “We are fortunate to have this iconic duo join us as we celebrate Pride Day at The Great New York State Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “As much as TLC is known for their catchy songs, they’re also recognized for their fun, funky style and confident attitude, which continues to influence and inspire young women today. We are excited to welcome TLC to our diverse array of performers spanning all musical genres.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts performed at Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Festival Grounds (formerly known as The Experience Stage) are located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway. All concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include: