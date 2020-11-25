Thruway Authority responds to proposal to modify fees for low-income drivers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority has responded to Sen. Jim Tedisco’s announcement about drafting new legislation affecting fees for drivers.

The Thruway Authority sent the following statement:

With the holiday season quickly approaching, we’re glad Senator Tedisco is focused on saving money for his constituents, which is exactly what E-ZPass does. E-ZPass is free and has multiple payment options for all motorists including the Pay Per Trip plan which only deducts tolls after each use.

E-ZPass accepts money orders and pre-paid credit cards as alternative payment methods similar to other consumer services.

It should be noted (which the Senator is well aware of because he voted yes as a member of the Assembly), it was the Legislature that voted in 1992 to keep the Authority as a toll road which is supported solely by toll revenue—not state taxes or other state funding. The Thruway is user-fee supported and is maintained and operated using the tolls paid by its users, including nearly a third from out-of-state drivers. In addition, the Thruway Authority has not raised tolls in more than ten years and its tolls remain some of the lowest in the nation.

The Thruway Authority is focused on providing a safe and reliable roadway and we are happy to work with all of our customers.

Jonathan Dougherty

Deputy Director of Media Relations & Communications

NYS Thruway Authority