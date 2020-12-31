Thruway Authority offering motorists free coffee, tea overnight on New Year’s Eve

New York News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Traveling this New Year’s Eve? The New York State Thruway Authority wants you to stay alert and stay safe.

They’re offering a free cup of coffee or tea at all of the Thruway’s 27 service areas from 11 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Guests of the service areas must wear a mask.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report