Thruway Authority offering motorists free coffee, tea overnight on New Year’s Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Traveling this New Year’s Eve? The New York State Thruway Authority wants you to stay alert and stay safe.

They’re offering a free cup of coffee or tea at all of the Thruway’s 27 service areas from 11 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Guests of the service areas must wear a mask.