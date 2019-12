ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway is starting the process of raising tolls as it gradually moves to all cashless tolling.

Currently, the toll hikes are limited to downstate bridges, including the new Mario Cuomo Bridge. There are multiple rates for the bridge, but generally, the rate would jump from $4.75 to $5.75 by 2022.

The Thruway Authority said there will be no impact for E-ZPass customers in the rest of the state, and statewide tolls will remain frozen through 2020.