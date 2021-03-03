Three Capital Region organizations to be awarded from NY workforce development initiative

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Tuesday that 75 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state have been awarded nearly $9.5 million as part of the State’s Workforce Development Initiative. The Department of Labor, Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority say the funding and incentives will support job training and employment opportunities for nearly 5,000 New Yorkers.

In the Capital Region, three organizations will receive a part of the funding, Those organizations are: SUNY Adirondack, Sysco Albany LLC and Youth FX Inc.

Businesses and organizations across the rest of Upstate New York receiving Workforce Development awards include:

Central New York: Advocates; Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse; D&W Diesel Inc.; Oswego County; Responsive to Our Community; Specialized Distribution Solutions

Since the first announcement of WDI awards in September 2019, nearly $32 million dollars in awards have been announced to 278 projects benefitting more than 18,000 New York workers.