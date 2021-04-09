Three arrested, two guns recovered, in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested three people and recovered two handguns following a traffic stop in Watervliet. Ramiesha Williams, 26, Davonte Davis, 21, and Taquan Davis, 21, all of Troy, were taken into custody shortly before noon on Thursday.

Police say they stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by Williams, after observing traffic violations. Officers claim an investigation revealed the vehicle had a suspended registration and Williams was driving on a suspended license.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed two illegally possessed, loaded, handguns. An open container of alcohol was also spotted in the vehicle.

Williams has been charged with:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Numerous vehicle and traffic violations

Davonte and Taquan Davis have both been charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

All three suspects are being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility, pending arraignment.