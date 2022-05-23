ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the founding of Howe Caverns, the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a mountain climber from Queens climbing the South Tower of the World Trade Center. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

The Brooklyn Bridge on July 29, 1922 (Getty Images)

May 22

1842: Lester Howe discovers a mysterious “Blowing Rock” on his neighbor’s property in Cobleskill, later known as Howe Caverns. The caverns are 150 feet underground and Lester Howe led tours there himself in the 1800s after their discovery.

1911: Elizabeth Smith Miller, dress reformer, died in Geneva. She popularized what became known as “the bloomer.”

May 23

Willie Mays of the New York Giants in 1955 (Getty Images)

1941: Aviator Charles Lindbergh supports Nazi Germany at Madison Square Garden rally.

May 24

1844: Samuel F.B. Morse sends the first telegraph message.

1883:The Brooklyn Bridge opens.

May 25

1937: The first airmail letter to circle the globe returns to New York.

1951: New York Giant Willie Mays has his first major league game (goes 0 for 5).

1969: Stylist/fashion consultant and co-host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” Stacy London is born in NYC.

May 26

George Willig climbs up the side of the 110-story World Trade Center in full view of thousands of morning rush-hour commuters (Getty Images)

1952: Supreme Court decision rendered for “Joseph Burstyn, Incorporated v. Wilson, Commissioner of Education of New York” resulting in the decline of movie censorship in America. The Board of Regents (NYS Censorship Board in SED) had ruled the Italian film “The Miracle” sacrilegious and prevented its commercial showing. The Supreme Court overturned this decision as a violation of the First Amendment.

1977: George Willig, a mountain climber from Queens, climbs the South Tower of the World Trade Center

1998: The United States Supreme Court rules that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in New Jersey, not New York.

2004: The New York Times publishes an admission of journalistic failings, claiming that its flawed reporting and lack of skepticism towards sources during the buildup to the 2003 war in Iraq helped promote the belief that Iraq possessed large stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction.

Aerial view of the Chrysler Building in New York City (Getty Images)

May 27

1794: “Commodore” Cornelius Vanderbilt is born in Staten Island.

1818: Amelia Bloomer is born in Homer.

1819: Julia Ward Howe, abolitionist, First Wave feminist, social activist, poet, and author of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” is born in New York City.

1836: Jason “Jay” Gould, a leading railroad developer and speculator, is born in Roxbury.

1909: Dolores Hope, singer, entertainer, and wife of actor/comedian Bob Hope, is born in New York City.

1930: The 1,046-foot Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

1977: New York City fines George Willig one cent for each of the 110 stories of the South Tower of the World Trade Center he climbed the day before.

May 28